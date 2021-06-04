PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man is facing charges after dousing a victim with gasoline and threatening to light her on fire.
On Thursday officers responded to a report of an assault in the 8500 block of Southeast Sherrett Street. When they got to the scene they found a woman who was not injured but had gasoline on her. She said her ex-boyfriend dumped gasoline on her and her truck, then threatened to ignite the gas.
He allegedly flicked the flint wheel of a lighter near her and the truck. Officers learned the location of the suspect and later arrested him near Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard and Southeast Knapp Street. The Portland Police Special Victims Unit responded to help with the investigation.
Michael A. Jaha, 54, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted assault in the first degree-domestic violence, domestic violence menacing, arson in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.
