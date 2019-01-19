Portland police identified the suspect involved in a triple stabbing Friday evening.
Police said the responded to the area of NE 102nd Avenue and I-84 on the report of multiple people being stabbed in a nearby greenspace around 7:20 p.m.
Three victims were located in a greenspace that was later determined to be within the City of Maywood Park, according to police.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office then took over the investigation.
As deputies were arriving on scene, a PPB K-9 team located and arrested the suspect not far from the crime scene.
Officers said the suspect, along with three adult victims, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that all four parties were local transients and had a dispute over property.
As a result of the investigation, Xaire Lamont Darn Johnson, 26, was lodged in jail for 3 counts of first-degree assault, 3 counts of second-degree assault and 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said the investigation is on-going and additional charges may be filed at a later date.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
