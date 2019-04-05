PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a man Thursday night after they say he shot his roommate in the chin.
According to police, the shooting occurred during an altercation between the two men just before 10 p.m. in the 12400 block of Powell Boulevard. The man who was shot was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to law enforcement.
Police identified the man who allegedly shot his roommate as Alexander T. Harrison. Harrison is facing charges of attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team says both men remained on scene after the incident and were interviewed by investigators. Police seized a gun from the scene as evidence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
