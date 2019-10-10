NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was arrested for being in possession of a firearm after threatening to kill his girlfriend.
Newport police responded to a harassment complaint in north Newport on Saturday.
The victim told dispatch that her boyfriend, Alexander Halbersma, had threatened to kill her on the phone and was en-route to Newport from the Portland area.
The victim also said that Halbersma carries firearms and body armor with him in his car, which was described as an older ford crown victoria.
Several hours after receiving the initial call, officers located an older blue mercury grand marquis traveling through Newport.
Police said officers were able to identify the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Halbersma.
In response, officers conducted a high risk vehicle stop at the intersection of N Coast Hwy and Northeast Avery Street.
Halbersma was compliant during the stop and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
During a subsequent search of Halbersma’s vehicle, an amount of methamphetamine was located along with a .22 caliber revolver and ammunition.
Halbersma was lodged in jail on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of meth.
