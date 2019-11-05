PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another person in the chest at an apartment in Portland early Sunday morning.
Daury Lee, 50, is facing a charge of assault in the second degree after police say he returned to the apartment Monday afternoon and assaulted the victim.
Officers Monday found Lee near the 800 block of Northwest Naito Parkway and booked him into the Multnomah County Jail.
The incident Sunday occurred just after 2 a.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The relationship between Lee and the victim is not clear.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-793-3158 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.