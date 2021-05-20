HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police are searching for a man who they say robbed a pharmacy in the Tanasbourne neighborhood Thursday morning.
The robbery occurred at about 10:50 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy inside the Target, located at 11095 Northeast Evergreen Parkway. Police told FOX 12 the suspect implied he had a gun, but no gun was ever seen. The suspect then demanded prescription drugs. According to police, it's not known at this time if the suspect was given any drugs.
After the robbery, police told FOX 12 there was some confusion whether the suspect left the store or remained inside. When officers arrived to the scene, they evacuated the store as a precaution while they searched for the suspect.
The suspect was not located and is still outstanding. The suspect was described as a white man about 20 to 30 years old, wearing a mask.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Detective Sean Magnuson at 503-681-6190 and reference case number 21-8173.
Blame big pharma for getting them hooked
