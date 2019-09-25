PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at a fast food restaurant in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.
Prior to 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the McDonald's at Southeast 29th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police said a suspect caused a disturbance inside the restaurant and then vandalized it.
The suspect, who may have been armed, fled the scene before officers arrived and has not been located.
A suspect description has not been released.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
