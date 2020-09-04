PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested after a large crowd gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building Thursday night for several hours.
A group first came together at Laurelhurst Park located at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Stark Street, police said, then marched to the Kelly Building, located in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street.
During the march, “support vehicles” traveled with the group, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Once outside the Kelly Building, a crowd of about 200 people blocked traffic in both directions on East Burnside Street.
Police said members of the crowd were seen wearing helmets, gas masks, and carrying shields.
At 9:35 p.m., PPB officers told the group over loudspeaker that they were to stay off the property of the Kelly Building. If anyone defied the warning, they could be subject to arrest for trespassing.
A couple hundred people are now outside the Penumbra Kelly Building. @PortlandPolice have already issued a verbal warning telling people not to enter the property @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/LWgdgwTq4X— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 4, 2020
Police said some members of the crowd did come on to the property while others threw items since as rocks and plastic water bottles towards the building from the street.
Some of the projectiles hit vehicles parked in the building’s lot.
Police said some group members were seen spray painting the west side of the Kelly Building.
About two hours after officers made their initial announcements to the crowd over loudspeaker, PPB said the group was once again addressed. This time they were told to stop throwing things at the building and were warned if the order was defied, they were subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents.
Still about 200 people out in front of the Penumbra Kelly Building in NE #Portland @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/aAJ8cHzH6f— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 4, 2020
Just before midnight, police said targeted arrests were made.
At 12:25 a.m. Friday, a vehicle that was traveling east on East Burnside drove through the crowd, nearly hitting people. Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was cited. PPB did not provide additional information on this incident.
During the gathering outside the Kelly Building, police said several support vehicles associated with the group were parked on the street to block traffic.
PPB said some of those vehicles did not have license plates while others had duct tape over their plates.
Since the vehicles were blocking traffic, officers issued several citations and had one towed.
PPB said most of the group left the area by 2 a.m.
Two people were arrested during the gathering. They were identified as:
- Devlin Sean O’Neill, 29, who was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Amanda Lundom, 37, who was charged with interfering with a peace officer and failure to display a driver’s license.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
I can't wait 'til Nov. 4th after Trump wins and our military comes to Portland and starts taking out these "support vehicles" with RPGs.
Are you surprised? Well I'm not. Mayoral failure extraordinaire Teddy "Bear" Wheeler has been more soft than Ben Matlock on a romantic getaway. Ted has been all bark, no bite, and has failed law-abiding citizens. Downtown is ravaged, businesses are leaving, and Ted has allowed this mess to go on for far too long. Wake up Ted!! And develop some fortitude.
That ain't gonna happen. Ted has exposed himself more than Chris D'Elia, every time he opens his pie hole or writes another love letter to the President, he reveals more and more of his utter incompetence. The dude is a child..pure and simple. He has ZERO self awareness, a pea brain, and no bolls. I can't wait for the eventual interview on ABC when his ex-wife sits down with Dianne Sawyer.
Our mayor is a Gelding and as such has no courage!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.