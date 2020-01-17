PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man is accused of burglarizing multiple residences in inner southeast Portland neighborhoods over the past three months, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said the burglaries occurred from October 7 to January 7.
A detective with the Detective Coordination Team took over the investigation after officers started seeing a pattern during their initial investigations, according to police.
Court documents state the suspect was seen multiple times on surveillance video using a small tool to break into the secured door of residential buildings. The suspect was then seen taking various items including bicycles and packages.
A surveillance image of the suspect was released by police in early January.
Thanks to community tips, police said they were able to identify the suspect as Anthony Taylor.
According to police, Taylor was already in custody with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges.
Taylor was arraigned Thursday on 28 counts of first-degree burglary. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 27.
Police said some of the property taken by Taylor was returned to the victims of the burglaries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
