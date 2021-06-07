TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon City man who competed in the Olympics as an equestrian has been arrested following a sexual abuse investigation, according to the Tualatin Police Department.
Richard Rankin Fellers, 61, is facing four counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on Monday morning.
Police said detectives established over the course of an investigation that lasted several months, with witnesses in multiple states, that Fellers had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Fellers was the victim's horse trainer and the alleged crimes occurred at the victim's apartment.
According to police, Fellers is an American equestrian who competed in the 2012 U.S. Summer Olympics. He is also a prominently known competitor/trainer in the equestrian industry.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.
