Police: Prostitution enforcement mission leads to arrests along 82nd Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A prostitution enforcement mission led to multiple arrests along 82nd Avenue in Portland, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit, the East Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team and Multnomah County Parole and Probation conducted the street-level patrol mission last Thursday and Friday.

Officers said several people suspected to be involved in prostitution activity were contacted. In all, six people were arrested.

They were identified, with their charges, as:

Kimberly Johnson, 35, warrant for prostitution and unlawful prostitution procurement.

Carl Flie, 47, second-degree forgery and possession of a forgery instrument.

Christine Deloache, 50, warrants for first-degree burglary.

Daniel Howton, 39, parole-probation violation.

Lonnie Larson, 30, possession of a controlled substance-meth, parole-probation violation.

Derrick Willis, 34, warrant.

The mission also resulted in the small seizure of suspected drugs and a handgun. The circumstances surrounding the gun are still being investigated, according to police.

Police said victim advocates were on hand and offered access to resources and services to those who were interested.

“Survivors of human trafficking often do not see themselves as victims and are hesitant to seek out help from law enforcement. This hesitation is often due to the fact they may have been forced to commit crimes and fear arrest. Cases of human trafficking often present as domestic violence, robbery, sex crimes or fraud,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is at 1-888-373-7888. Tips about human trafficking in Portland can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 503-823-4357, the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333 or 911 for crimes in progress.

