PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A small group of protesters broke several windows at businesses in downtown Portland Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said a group of about 30 to 50 people gathered at Director's Park at 815 Southwest Park Avenue at around 8:00 p.m. The group marched to the PPB Central Precinct at 1111 Southwest 2nd Avenue where police said they threw objects and yelled at officers.
Officers went out to move their vehicles, which were parked outside of the precinct to avoid damage caused by the protesters. It was then the officers were hit with snowballs by some in the group, police said.
Due to limited resources, and an effort to avoid confrontation and de-escalate the situation, police say officers remained out of sight as much as possible. But, officers were forced to monitor the group in case they became violent or caused property damage.
During this time, PPB said calls for service were stacking up at the precinct, which included calls for welfare checks on the houseless community members who were exposed to the wintry weather, police said.
Police said the Central Precinct, which is the only PPB facility always open 24 hours a day, was locked for security. Officers from other precincts attempting to access the Multnomah County Jail's intake were blocked by the hostile group that surrounded their cars, police said. Traffic was limited due to the weather.
At about 10:45 p.m., the group went on a short march in which participants broke several windows, police said. A coffee shop in the 1300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue and a medical clinic in the 900 block of Southwest 5th Avenue were both damaged.
Police said the group left the area by 11:30 p.m. No arrests made, and injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the suspects who vandalized the businesses or harassed officers, is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-39817.
(1) comment
De-escalate the situation? If the City council and DA do not start making them pay restitution to the businesses and property owners, they will never stop!
How many months of De-escalation can down town afford?
