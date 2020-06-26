PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police said several people were arrested early Friday morning after protesters committed crimes in northeast Portland.
Just before 3:30 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau tweeted that protesters had lit fires at the PPB North Precinct, located at 449 Northeast Emerson Street, as well as surrounding structures.
Police said multiple businesses in the area had been vandalized and looted.
Responding officers made several arrests but police did not initially report how many nor provide any more information.
About half an hour later, police said that protesters had dispersed, and officers were assessing damage. According to police, there are “non life-threatening injuries related to this incident.”
The public is asked to avoid the area from Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Northeast Ainsworth to Northeast Alberta.
There have been ongoing protests for racial justice and police reform in Portland for four weeks following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25 in Minneapolis.
Police did not initially say what people were protesting early Friday.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it as more information is learned.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
