PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said at least four gatherings of demonstrators and protesters were planned for Inauguration Day in Portland.

By Wednesday afternoon, one group that gathered at Revolution Hall and marched toward the Burnside Bridge had already shown “aggression” toward police, including swarming and throwing objects at officers, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A PPB spokesman stated that officers on bicycles entered the crowd of 100 to 150 people to contact at least one person with a weapon, and remove metal poles from a banner so that they couldn’t be used as weapons.

At least one knife was seized by an officer from a protester. Police said a bicycle was also taken away from an officer by people in the crowd. 

Police said the officers deployed one smoke cannister so that they could safely leave the crowd, which they did just before 3 p.m.

A sound truck then delivered messages for the crowd to remain on the sidewalk.

By around 3:50 p.m., police reported that protesters had damaged the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in northeast Portland.

The crowd was warned that continued criminal activity may lead to the use of force, including “crowd control agents and impact weapons.”

Dumpster fires were also lit by some of the marchers, and an on-ramp to Interstate 84 was also blocked by the crowd for a period of time, according to police.

Multiple arrests were made by 4:30 p.m., before police said the crowd dispersed on its own. 

Police said additional demonstrations were planned at Irving Park, Caruthers Park and the PCC Cascade Campus.

By 5 p.m., more than 100 people had gathered at Irving Park, and police said that group had remained peaceful. 

I'm sure their is a problem with the protesters being mostly leftists!

They were already engaging in 'criminal activities'. Did the cops get their bike back?

Staged by Kate and Ted. How much were the protesters paid?

Oh come on! Why omit the fact from the article that the protesters were ANTIFA.

The Trumpers are clearly upset.

Mr. Rogers, please show me where this article indicates it was Trump supporters doing this? BLM Marched down my street today...they did not seem so happy with Biden being elected....

Right, Trumper always dress all in Black: The leftist anti-government group appeared displeased with the new administration as they attacked the building of the Democratic Party of Oregon.

Local news KGW reports the group of at least 100 people, dressed in all black, marched through Portland.

Be nice to have pictures of the protesters as well as the banner.

