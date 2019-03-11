SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A driver was hospitalized Friday night after police say they led an officer on a pursuit in Seaside and crashed their vehicle.
At 8:45 p.m. Friday, an officer with the Seaside Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving but the driver did not stop.
Instead, a chase ensued south along Highway 101 to the Highway 26 junction, where the fleeing driver headed east on Hwy 26.
The officer decided to end the chase after a couple of miles on Hwy 26 by turning off the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens. Police said the chase ended due to the suspect driving into oncoming traffic multiple times while passing other vehicles and traveling at a high rate of speed between 60 to 80 mph.
The officer continued down Hwy 26 east, eventually losing sight of the suspect vehicle. After the officer passed the Hwy 26 and Hwy 53 junction, they decided to turn around near Saddle Mountain Road and return to Seaside.
Then, a single-vehicle crash was reported at the Hamlet Quick Stop, located the junction the officer had just previously passed.
The crash involved the same vehicle as the pursuit. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and the driver had to be extricated.
The driver was seriously injured and was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital before being transported to a Portland-area hospital.
Police said they are not releasing the driver’s name at this time. The driver is not under arrest currently due to receiving medical care.
Police are investigating the incident as a felony for eluding a police officer and reckless driving.
The Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office will review the charges.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed any part of the pursuit and/or crash to contact department detectives at (503) 738-6311.
Police did not release any additional information regarding the suspect or the vehicle they were driving Friday night.
