WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police have arrested a man on charges of rape and domestic assault in connection with two incidents – one that occurred on Sunday and the other in July.
According to police, officers arrested 27-year-old Juan David Cardona-Gregorio on Monday for an incident Sunday in the 200 block of North Pacific Highway in Woodburn.
Cardona-Gregorio was also arrested on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on July 15. Police say he ran from that scene and was not located at the time.
On Monday, investigators conducting a follow-up to Sunday’s incident discovered that Cardona-Gregorio had returned to the scene. Police say he tried to run away but was taken into custody.
Cardona-Gregorio was then transported and lodged at the Marion County Jail.
He faces charges of rape and domestic assault in connection with the July incident. Cardona-Gregorio also faces the same charges for Sunday’s incident, as well as interfering with making a police report and robbery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.