BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A 32-year-old man wanted on rape and sex abuse charges since 2017 was located by police this week.
On Monday, Beaverton police arrested Felipe De Jesus Jimenez-Interian on several warrants. He is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.
According to police, back in November 2017, a Washington County grand jury heard testimony on Jimenez-Interian and indicted him on charges of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.
Jimenez-Interian walked away from the Washington County Restitution Center before he could be arrested, police said. He had not been seen since, until he was located this week.
Jimenez-Interian was booked into the Washington County Jail on four warrants – one stemming from the 2017 grand jury charges, one for evading arrest and the other two from a pair of 2014 DUII cases.
He was arraigned Wednesday and remains in custody. His bail is set at $250,000.
Detectives are concerned that Jimenez-Interian may have victimized other minors while he was evading arrest. Police said he used multiple other names to conceal his true identity, including Julian Parraza, Martin Salgado-Guadarrama and variations of his real name.
Police are asking anyone who may be a victim to call 503-526-2538 to speak with Detective Maggie Brown.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
