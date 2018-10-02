PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A police report has emerged in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is accused of being involved in a bar fight in 1985.
The report also names former Trail Blazer and Oregon gubernatorial candidate Chris Dudley.
Investigators say Kavanaugh started this fight when he was a student at Yale. They also say Dudley, his former classmate, was arrested after.
That information comes from a newly obtained, unredacted version of the police report.
Police say the fight started when Kavanaugh threw ice on someone, and shortly after Dudley threw a glass that hit a person in the ear.
According to the report, Dudley denied the allegations and Kavanaugh didn’t want to say if he threw the ice.
The allegations come after Kavanaugh insisted under oath he was not a heavy drinker during these years.
It’s unclear whether any charges were filed in the case, but Dudley’s attorney does say he believes the report is mistaken and his client was actually detained rather than arrested.
FOX 12 attempted to reach Chris Dudley, but only heard back from his mother who says there’s a deep friendship between her son and Kavanaugh.
She says people have been “deeply hurt,” and it’s a very difficult and sad situation. She also says Dudley is supporting his friend.
During last week’s hearing, he showed up to support Kavanaugh.
Dudley played for the Portland Trail Blazers for six years and in 2010 ran for governor against John Kitzhaber. Dudley narrowly lost.
Meanwhile, the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh’s past continues.
Tuesday morning, the FBI finished interviewing Mark Judge.
Judge is Kavanaugh’s high school friend, who Dr. Christine Blasey Ford claimed was in the room when she says Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party in the 1980s.
Lawyers for Ford say the FBI has not yet interviewed their client, and they’ve received no response from anyone involved in the investigation.
The FBI also spoke with Deborah Ramirez who accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her in college. He’s denied all accusations.
Senators gave the FBI one week to finish its investigation.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke directly to President Trump while on the Senator floor yesterday, and vowed to vote on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation this week.
