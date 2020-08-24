PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Traffic was blocked in northeast Portland on Monday while police responded to reports of a suspicious-looking device in a parking lot.
Officers responded to the 9900 block of Northeast Cascades Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. and confirmed the device was a potential incendiary device. The road was closed while the bureau’s Explosives Disposal Unit responded and took possession of the device.
The EDU swept the area and found another suspicious-looking device and secured it. The area Monday evening was cleared of any additional threats and the area was reopened.
Investigators are working to determine if the devices were legitimate, whether they were left there intentionally, and whether they are connected. No arrests have been made and no additional information was available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
