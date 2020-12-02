PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two drivers were taken to a hospital early Wednesday morning following a crash in southeast Portland
The crash occurred at around 2:53 a.m. on Southeast Grand Avenue near East Burnside Street.
Police said a driver in a sedan ran a red light and crashed in a recycling truck, causing it to rollover.
Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for a couple hours while crews cleared debris and the overturned truck.
