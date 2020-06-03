PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has greatly reduced the size of a closure area in downtown Portland.
On Monday, police shut down streets from Southwest 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street to Jefferson Street due to ongoing protests. The closure area near the Hawthorne Bridge included the Multnomah County Justice Center.
Rioters broke into the Justice Center on Friday and started a fire.
On Wednesday, the closure area was limited to the immediate area around the Justice Center, according to police.
Demonstrations with thousands of people continued Monday night and Tuesday night in downtown Portland.
Late Tuesday night, police declared remaining protesters to be part of an unlawful assembly. Police said groups of people were throwing projectiles at officers near the Justice Center.
More than a dozen people were detained or arrested overnight.
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Jami Resch spoke Wednesday morning about the violence, saying it would not be tolerated. City leaders also thanked demonstrators who have remained peaceful.
Wheeler said he was not putting a curfew back in place, after canceling it Tuesday.
