TALENT, OR (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon police say after staff at a Jackson County middle school located him in the girls locker room.
The Talent Police Department said officers responded to Talent Middle School at around 3:11 p.m. after staff reported finding the man inside the locker room.
Police said the man was not at the scene when officers arrived. He reportedly spoke with school staff and then was asked to leave school grounds.
After the man left, staff reviewed surveillance video and discovered he had been inside the school and undetected for over an hour. Police said he was able to get into the school after a student opened a side door for him.
Police said a student reported her iPhone was missing from the girls locker room during the timeframe that the man was inside.
Officers were able to identify the man as Curtis Bradley Stevenson. Police said he is a registered sex offender, who is out of compliance.
According to police, there is no evidence that Stevenson had any direct interaction with students in the locker room.
Police said Stevenson was located at a home in the 2400 block of North Valley View Road in Ashland.
Officers found the stolen iPhone, as well as clothing items believed to have been stolen from the school. Officers also located drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and other stolen items.
Stevenson was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree trespass, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, and two counts of failure to register.
Police said they are working with detectives from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to determine if Stevenson has been involved in other similar incidents in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case, or Stevenson, is asked to contact Officer Z. Mailand at 541-535-1253. Please reference case number 19-1856.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.