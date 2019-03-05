BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Colorado man accused of trying to lure a child online has been arrested, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
An investigation began on Jan. 25 after officers were made aware of inappropriate online conversations between Jason Allan Surprise and a 14-year-old youth from Beaverton.
Police said the "extremely graphic conversations" led officers to believe that Surprise wanted to have a sexual relationship with the 14-year-old.
According to police, records showed that Surprise was a registered sex offender living in Fort Collins, Colorado.
A Washington County Grand Jury indicted Surprise on Feb. 14 on two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct (Measure 11) and four counts of luring a minor.
Surprise was arrested on Feb. 26 after a Beaverton police detective and Fort Collins police officers served a search warrant at his home in Fort Collins. Evidence was seized at the scene.
Police said Surprise was booked into the Larimer County Jail and is awaiting extradition.
