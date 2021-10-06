SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem Police Department released additional information to help identify a driver in a hit-and-run in Salem last week.

Salem police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit-and-run driver who hit a woman and left her lying in the street.

On October 2, at 1:10 a.m., an officer passed the Oregon State Fairgrounds when they were flagged down by a group of people standing on 17th Street between Silverton Road and Woodrow Street Northeast. A woman was found lying in the street with a bystander performing CPR until the woman’s breathing and pulse returned. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Traffic Team investigators said the vehicle involved was a 2020 to 2022 Ford Super Duty, four-door crew cab. The truck’s grill was damaged in the crash, leaving parts at the scene, which helped investigators determine the model, make, and year range.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance video showing that the truck was either a King Ranch or Platinum model Ford pickup due to chrome detailing. Another video showed the truck was heading west on Sunnyview Road from 17th Street Northeast, turned north on Fairgrounds Road, then east on Silverton Road. It was last seen driving eastbound in the 4700 block of Silverton Road Northeast.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Salem Police Traffic at 503-588-6293.