Body camera video has been released after a grand jury cleared two Portland State University officers in connection with a deadly shooting.
Jason Washington, 45, was shot and killed outside the Cheerful Tortoise bar adjacent to the PSU campus in June.
The officers’ body cameras show they arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. June 29. A fight was taking place outside the bar.
Right away, one man warns the officers that Washington is carrying a weapon.
The man points at Washington, saying, “He pulled a gun on us.”
A handgun is visible on Washington’s right hip.
Then, Washington ends up on the ground and the officers call out, “He’s got a gun,” followed by, “Stop. Stop. Stop. Drop the gun. Drop the gun. We will shoot you.”
The confrontation lasted less than 30 seconds.
Looking more closely at the video, after Washington falls, it appears his gun hits the ground and he attempts to pick it up as he gets to his feet.
A grand jury ruled the officers were justified in their use of deadly force. PSU’s president said the university has hired two outside firms to investigate the shooting and the university’s security and safety practices.
Washington’s widow released a statement saying the family is disappointed the officers will not face criminal charges.
She said the family wants those responsible for Washington’s death to be held accountable and said the family knows he was, “needlessly killed while attempting to keep the peace.”
Witnesses told FOX 12 that Washington had stepped in to break up a fight.
Court documents state the gun belonged to Washington's friend, who was with him at the bar prior to the shooting.
The friend told investigators a group of people had been harassing them, so they left, but the group followed them out to start a fight.
Washington told his friend to give him the gun, according to court documents.
Those documents stated Washington's blood-alcohol level was .242, three times the legal limit.
The attorney representing Washington’s family said they will pursue legal action.
