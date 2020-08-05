LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Lake Oswego police are continuing to search for the suspect who attack an elderly woman in her garage last week.
The assault occurred on July 30 at around 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Shore Boulevard.
Police said a 74-year-old woman went to retrieve a package from her porch when she was attacked by a stranger in her garage. The victim's husband discovered her shortly after the attack and called 911.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said she is still being treated.
The suspect is described as a white woman about 25 to 35 years old, with tan skin, long brown naturally curly hair, standing 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. The suspect was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and tan khaki pants.
According to police, the suspect may have been in the area five or six days before the assault.
Police are now asking anyone who lives in the area to check their video surveillance.
Anyone who believes they caught the suspect on camera or has information about someone matching the suspect description is asked to contact the Lake Oswego Police Department at 503-635-0238.
