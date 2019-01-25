PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have released the description of the lone suspect who shot two people in downtown Portland Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2:39 p.m. in the Ankeny Street alley near the 200 block of Southwest Broadway.
Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency medical aid and then taken to the hospital.
Police said the two men are expected to recover from their injuries.
According to police, the suspect is an unknown race man, 18 to 21-years old, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing dark clothing and a backpack.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot to the south of where the shooting happened.
Police said there was a disturbance within a block of where the shooting happened, and detectives are trying to determine if the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information about the suspect, or has information about the incident, should contact Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-2081.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
