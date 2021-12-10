PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have released the identify of the person who was shot and killed on Monday in northeast Portland.
Just before 11 a.m., officers were called out to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of Northeast 66th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s determined Omar Greely, 41, died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
Police say evidence suggests Greely was attempting to force his way into an apartment armed with a handgun and fired a shot before being shot and killed by a resident of the apartment. The apartment resident is cooperating with the investigation.
This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or email at scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at (503) 823-0457 or email at rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.