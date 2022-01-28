PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The man killed by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy along I-205 was reportedly carrying a gun and confronting people in cars prior to his death, the Portland Police Bureau revealed Friday.

Portland police said the call began when Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 18000 block of Southeast Addie Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“A suspect in a domestic violence case was reported to be at the scene,” the PPB said Friday. “The suspect, Wesley S. Chance, 32, was known by responding deputies to have a history of possessing firearms and body armor.”

Arriving deputies witnessed Chance’s green Subaru Outback leaving the location, initially attempting a traffic stop. According to police, Chance ignored these signals, picking up speed before entering onto I-205 northbound. A CCSO deputy reported during the pursuit, Chance began pointing his handgun out the window of the car.

Meanwhile, deputies coordinated to place spike strips along I-205 near the Highway 212 overpass.

Once in Portland city limits, the CCSO requested assistance from the PPB.

“As officers responded to assist, they learned that the suspect vehicle crashed and rolled near the Southeast Market Street overpass, the PPB said.

PPB said following the crash, Chance jumped from his vehicle and began running with his gun in hand, “confronting” vehicles driving southbound on I-205.

According to officers, it was at this time that Chance was shot and killed by a CCSO deputy.

“[PPB] officers coordinated to approach the suspect and take him into custody. Paramedics arrived and determined that he was deceased. No other community members or law enforcement members were injured,” PPB said.

The deputy who used deadly force will have his name released by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office -- a standard agency policy.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0762, or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0871.