PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police shared new clues Wednesday in the mystery of missing University of Portland student Owen Klinger.
Those details suggest that Owen may have gone off the grid on his own accord but his parents say that just doesn’t seem like him.
“I just don’t know where he is and that’s, that’s why I can’t sleep and it’s really hard to eat,” Owen’s mom, Mary Klinger said, 10 days after he disappeared. “We just don’t know and everything that we imagine is terrifying, absolutely terrifying.”
Police are now saying based on their investigation, that after Owen left campus just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, he was seen walking on North Willamette Boulevard and Portsmouth Avenue toward Lombard Street. From there, investigators believe he walked further north toward Columbia Boulevard.
They said he was walking in an area where freight trains are commonly staged, and that investigators believe before his disappearance, he’d been watching videos about hopping freight trains and had watched the movie Into the Wild, which is about a young man who goes to Alaska to “live off the grid."
“The idea that he has done off into the wild on his own doesn’t sit with the Owen that we know,” Mary said. “He was connected to his friends, connected to his family, connected to this community. If he was going to go on an adventure like that I think he would go with a friend or he would talk more with his friends about it, he would have gotten more of his money, more of his stuff.”
She went on to say that the new information from police “made us feel like they were giving up and not going to follow other leads and other potential outcomes.”
His mom said she recognizes it is one theory, and that it's a happier ending than possible alternatives, but she and the community of volunteers helping out aren't stopping. Dozens spent the afternoon searching, with one group on the east and west sides of the downtown waterfront area and the other group in north Portland.
Two more groups searching this afternoon for signs of missing UP student Owen Klinger. Police released more information today saying he’d been watching videos about jumping freight trains and that he had recently watched Into the Wild. We’ll be talking to his mom soon. pic.twitter.com/saN0jGNwyJ— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) October 16, 2019
“We’re not letting it go, we’re not forgetting about Owen, we’re not just gonna sit back and say oh he’s gone,” Mary said. “He is special, he is connected to us.”
Police also said Owen turned off his cell phone before leaving campus Sunday night. Mary says just because his phone is off, doesn’t mean he turned it off.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.