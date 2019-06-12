WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Police have released new vehicle information in the search for a Wilsonville mother and daughter who may be on the Oregon coast.
The Wilsonville Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help this week locating Christina Gale Dixon, 35, and her 13-year-old daughter Kylee J. Dixon.
Officers said a court order was issued last Friday for Kylee to be placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services. Deputies said she is in need of medical attention and her mother ignored the court order.
Online postings by the family state Kylee is battling cancer, but she is in “great care” with her mom, who is treating the teen with the use of CBD oil and naturopathic treatments.
Deputies said Christina Dixon could face criminal charges if caught.
On Wednesday, investigators said she is believed to be associated with an orange 2016 Jeep Wrangler with Oregon plates 116JNG.
The mother and daughter may be on the Oregon coast in the Newport or Otter Rock areas, according to deputies.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with additional information can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-956167.
