Police release photos of suspect accused of stabbing off-duty PF&R lieutenant at Portland bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have released a description and photos of a suspect accused of stabbing an off-duty Portland Fire & Rescue lieutenant at a bar in southwest Portland Saturday night.
The stabbing occurred at about 8 p.m. at Kingston Sports Bar & Grill near Southwest Morrison Street and West Burnside Street.
Witnesses described hearing people screaming in the front corner of the restaurant. They said the victim was sitting in a booth right up against the window, when a knife-wielding man went inside the business and stabbed the victim in the chest area.
Investigators said the victim is a lieutenant with Portland Fire & Rescue and a 20-year veteran with that department. They said he was at the restaurant with family when the attack occurred.
The victim is expected to survive, according to police. He has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.
Police say the stabbing suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Officers searched for the suspect but did not locate him.
On Sunday, assault detectives released a description and surveillance images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s who is 5’ 4” to 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police say he has black crewcut hair, an unshaven face, olive-colored skin and an athletic build.
At the time, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
Detectives are continuing to seek out evidence and additional witnesses.
Anyone who knows the location or identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 20-20370.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
