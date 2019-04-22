PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police released surveillance video Monday showing a stabbing suspect and the woman who was attacked in northeast Portland.
Investigators described it as an unprovoked attack by a stranger. It happened the night of March 10.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Northeast 78th Avenue and found a woman with multiple stab wounds.
Police said the woman was walking home from a friend’s house when she was attacked by a stranger.
A neighbor told FOX 12 she heard the woman screaming for help. Police said the woman was critically injured.
Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the victim and suspect walking in the Roseway neighborhood at around 10:38 p.m. March 10. At 10:39 p.m., the suspect is caught on camera running away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
