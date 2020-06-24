Police release video, ask for help in Portland shooting that left person paralyzed

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help identifying suspects in a shooting that left a person paralyzed earlier this year.
According to police, the shooting occurred on May 30 in the 1500 block of Southeast Water Avenue and involved three male victims.
Officers responded to the scene that night a bit after 9 p.m.
Investigators say the victims were approached by three suspects while crossing the Hawthorne Bridge to the east side. After a brief interaction, the victims walked down the staircase from the bridge leading to Southeast Water Avenue, according to police.
Once under the bridge, the victims encountered the suspects again inside a blue-colored sedan. The suspects then chased the victims and shot at them several times, with one victim who was found shot on the scene instantly paralyzed, according to police.
Investigators have released video of the car they say was involved in the shooting.
Anyone with additional information about this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Detective Jeffery Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov.
