PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects who broke into a north Portland tow yard, stole a pickup and then ran over an employee while fleeing the scene.
On Wednesday, at around 2:38 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run at 21st Century Towing at 8510 North Kerby Avenue.
Surveillance video released Friday shows two suspects, a white man believed to be 60 to 70 years old and a white woman believed to be 20 to 30 years old, trying to break into the locked gate. When the suspects can't break through the lock, the woman crawls under the gate into the tow yard.
Moments later, an employee shows up at the unlocked gate.
Surveillance video shows that while the employee is attempting to unlock it, the woman drives a pickup truck into the gate, knocking the employee to the ground. The employee gets up and begins banging on the drivers window while the woman continues to drive the truck into the gate.
The woman eventually drives off in the stolen pickup.
The employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. The employee's father told FOX 12 that his son had a broken collar bone, a concussion, and some scrapes and bruises.
Police believe the suspects arrived in a white work van with lettering on the side.
The stolen pickup was a charcoal 2016 Ford F150. The pickup had a matching canopy with Oregon license plate 626JPG. Investigators believe the pickup will have substantial front end damage and no front license plate.
Anyone with information about the current location of the involved vehicles is asked to call 911 and reference case 20-48998.
WARNING: The surveillance video may be hard to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-ikwCpxK_s&feature=youtu.be
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Nathan Moore at (503) 823-0693 or Nathan.moore@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(8) comments
Come on, this is portland, I’m surprised they aren’t prosecuting the tow yard for taking the truck in the first place. Portland Police aren’t allowed to do real police work.
Secondly, the chick is a complete buffoon. I mean, dude is opening the gate to drive his truck in. All you have to do is wait for him to..ya know..open the gate and drive in, and then you go around him and out. Now, instead of a "theft of service" charge, you're looking at vehicular assault, hit n run (with serious injuries), heII, you could even be looking at attempted murder if the DA really wants to stick it to ya. Oh, and now your truck is smashed up. So instead of just paying the tow bill and getting your truck back, now you'll looking at paying a couple thou out of pocket to have some back alley..cash only guy to fix it. You can't take it to any shop now, because once they get the plate #, they have to report it to the police, because they obviously have sent an alert to every reputable shop in Oregon and Washington. #dumbcrookepicfail
I don't normally agree with you, but I thought the same thing. Wait for the guy to unlock the gate and hide in the meantime...then once he is doing his thing in the office then drive away. Although, even if she had driven away...they have her license number and could have called the police. Plus towing companies get your registration information anyway, that's how they send you a bill without ever meeting you. So they know who it is already. However, if its a car that was purchased from someone from craigslist and they never switched the title, they might be contacting the original owner and it could be harder to track this person.
Shame too, looked like a nice truck. If this person could not afford the towing fees, they could have started a go fund me, rather than breaking so many laws and almost killing someone.
As this continues to play out, it may be soon discovered that the pickup was taken in a predatory tow. it's been said this towing company does that. In the meantime, the owner and his son will continue working the victim angle.
If the police can't solve this one, perhaps they should call Inspector Clouseau.
Or Kato the houseboy.
Which one? Peter Sellers, Roger Moore or Steve Martin?
Well gosh, I'm no expert, but with the license plate #, how 'bout sharing with us the information about..ya know..to whom the truck is registered, and that just might shed a little more light on it..don'cha think?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.