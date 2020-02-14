PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects who broke into a north Portland tow yard, stole a vehicle and then ran over an employee while fleeing the scene.
On Wednesday, at around 2:38 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run at 21st Century Towing at 8510 North Kerby Avenue.
Surveillance video released Friday shows two suspects, a white man believed to be 60 to 70 years old and a white woman believed to be 20 to 30 years old, trying to break into the locked gate. When the suspects can't break through the lock, the woman crawls under the gate into the tow yard.
Moments later, an employee shows up at the unlocked gate.
Surveillance video shows that while the employee is attempting to unlock it, the woman drives a pickup truck into the gate, knocking the employee to the ground. The employee gets up and begins banging on the drivers window while the woman continues to drive the truck into the gate.
The woman eventually drives off in the stolen pickup.
The employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. The employee's father told FOX 12 that his son had a broken collar bone, a concussion, and some scrapes and bruises.
Police believe the suspects arrived in a white work van with lettering on the side.
The stolen pickup was a charcoal 2016 Ford F150. The pickup had a matching canopy with Oregon license plate 628JPJ. Investigators believe the pickup will have substantial front end damage and no front license plate.
Anyone with information about the current location of the involved vehicles is asked to call 911 and reference case 20-48998.
WARNING: The surveillance video may be hard to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-ikwCpxK_s&feature=youtu.be
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Nathan Moore at (503) 823-0693 or Nathan.moore@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
