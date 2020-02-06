PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have released surveillance video showing the moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland last year.
The shooting occurred near the 12000 block of Southeast Ash Street after officers responded to reports of a vehicle break-in near a Safeway store in the 200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.
The shooting occurred on July 30, 2019 around 4:20 p.m.
The video, a compilation of footage from several private parties, does not show the vehicle break-in and begins near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Davis Street.
In the video, Lane Christopher Martin, the suspect, is seen dressed in dark clothing and walking away from several officers while yelling and cursing at them. The video shows Martin approach a dark-colored SUV while armed with a hatchet-like weapon and then continue south with officers following at a distance.
The video then switches to a camera near a TriMet station looking east from the westbound Max platform at East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue.
FOX 12 at the time of the shooting spoke with a woman who said she was in the TriMet parking lot when the shooting occurred. She said she heard seven or eight gunshots after that and saw an ambulance drive away.
The next video segment is from a different camera looking north at the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Ash Street. Police before this segment of the video used less lethal rounds against Martin, hitting him on his lower legs. In this video segment, Martin is seen running southbound on 122nd Avenue to the west on Southeast Ash Street.
The final video segment shows interactions between police and Martin at an apartment complex, which is where he was shot, according to police. The camera does not capture the shooting. Police released additional details with the video to add context, including:
- The first 911 call was reported around 4:22 p.m. and the shooting was reported around 4:40 p.m.
- This incident occurred when dayshift officers were nearing completion of their shift and afternoon shift officers were just beginning their shift after roll call at East Precinct, which is in close proximity to the call location.
- The incident covered an area about nine city blocks in length, including a transportation corridor with a high volume of foot, bicycle, vehicular, and public transportation traffic, especially during commute time
- This incident had an acting sergeant on scene.
A grand jury in October last year ruled the use of deadly force by Officer Gary Doran justified. Several officers shot at Martin, including Doran, a 12-year veteran, acting Sergeant David Kemple, a 17-year veteran, and Officer Nicholas Bianchini, a 10-year veteran. Doran deployed deadly force and Kemple and Bianchini deployed less lethal force, according to police.
Martin's family previously filed a lawsuit against the City of Portland and Doran. The family in the lawsuit says Martin was experiencing a mental health crisis and was attempting to run away when he was shot.
