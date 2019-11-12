PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police successfully resolved a situation that blocked traffic on Interstate 84 on Tuesday.
Officers reported a “person in crisis” running on the highway near Northeast 68th Avenue.
Police said the person ran away from officers, up an embankment and onto a fence over I-84.
Police said I-84 was shut down in both directions around 4:15 p.m. Traffic, however, was seen moving slowly in the area.
Police said Northeast Halsey Street was then closed in both directions due to this incident.
Police and fire crews responded to the scene.
By around 5 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau reported getting the man down safely. He was then being evaluated by medical personnel.
All lanes of traffic were subsequently reopened.
“We thank commuters for their patience,” according to a PPB statement.
No further details were expected to be released Tuesday.
