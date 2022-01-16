COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies said they arrested four men after reports the car they were in was involved in three separate drive-by shootings in Cowlitz County early Sunday morning.

Kelso police said just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, it received a report of gunshots in the 900 block of Cedar Street. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and a house that was hit. Witnesses said a light four-door sedan was seen leaving the area.

Deputies looking for suspect after woman hurt in shooting at Happy Valley shopping center CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping cen…

Just before 2 a.m., KPD received another report of gunshots near Long Avenue and West Cowlitz Way. Two cars were seen speeding away from the scene. Officers later found the second car involved, which had two bullet holes.

Just after 2 a.m., the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshots fired at a house in the 4100 block of Ocean Beach Highway. Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored car speeding away. As deputies and the Longview Police Department responded, they found the car believed to be involved in all three shooting events.

Police tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver kept going. The driver went over the Lewis & Clark bridge into Oregon and then went the wrong direction on US 30. A Cowlitz County deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

Police arrested four men between the ages of 18 and 20 who were in the car. They were taken to the Columbia County Jail. The names of the men haven’t been released.

Police said there were no injuries in the shootings or chase.