PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were injured, one in a stabbing and another in a shooting, in what was a busy evening for police in southeast Portland Thursday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to three shootings and a stabbing that all happened in the span of two hours, roughly 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in southeast Portland. The reported crimes were as follows:

Shots were fired in the area of Southeast 86th Place and Southeast Ellis Street. No injuries were reported.

Shots were fired in the 5500 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue. No injuries were reported.

A person was stabbed in the buttocks in the area of Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

A person was shot in the area of Southeast 94th Avenue and Southeast Pardee Street. Police said the location was in a homeless camp. The victim’s injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Police investigating a shooting (one of a few today, an officer told me) at SE 94th and Pardee, block away from Holgate. An officer said one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/SMIwZP9M2f — Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) August 13, 2021

PPB did not report any suspect descriptions or arrests in any of the crimes. Gun violence remains an issue in Portland. According to police, there have been about 750 shooting incidents with about 250 injured by gunfire in the city this year. Earlier this week, two adult brothers were killed in a shooting in northeast Portland.