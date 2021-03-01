PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating at least four shootings that occurred in three different neighborhoods on Sunday.
Officers responded to the first shots fired call at about 4 a.m. Police said a caller reported yelling and a shot heard in the Hazelwood neighborhood near the 13600 block of East Burnside Street.
At the scene, officers found one shell casing, but no victims were located.
Prior to 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the 4600 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue, in the Parkrose neighborhood
A victim was found at the scene and taken to an area hospital. Police did not say the extent of their injuries.
Just before 9 p.m., officers were called out again to gunfire in the Hazelwood neighborhood, this time near Southeast 139th Avenue and Southeast Main Street.
Police said officers located at least 21 shell casings. No victims or noticeable property damage was found.
While at the scene, police said officers heard gunfire to the northeast and went to investigate.
A witness in the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, in the Centennial neighborhood, flagged officers down and said people fired shots from a vehicle, then sped off.
Officers located 12 shell casings. Evidence that bullets hit a vehicle and nearby building was also located, according to police.
A vehicle or suspect description was not released.
Police said there is nothing at this time to suggest the shootings are related.
The investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the investigations should contact police at 503-823-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.