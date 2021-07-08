PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating four shootings that occurred in the morning hours Thursday.
The first shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Police said officers heard gunshots in the Hazelwood neighborhood near Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. Officers found an apartment on NE 102nd that had been hit, as well as more than 10 cartridge casings at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the Centennial neighborhood, near the 16000 block of Southeast Alder Street. Officers arrived and found two separate apartments had been struck by bullets and more than 10 cartridge casings at the scene. Again, no injuries were reported.
The third shots fired call came in at about 4:52 a.m. Officers responded to the Montavilla neighborhood, near Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Street, and found a home and vehicle struck by bullets. No one was injured. Police said officers found at least 20 cartridge casings at the scene.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Reed neighborhood, near Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard, at about 7:09 a.m. One person at a Shell gas station was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known.
At this, police said there is no information to suggest that the shootings are related. Each case is an open investigation. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number:
- Northeast 102nd and East Burnside shooting - 21-185779
- Southeast Alder shooting - 21-185801
- Southeast 89th and Southeast Hawthorne shooting - 21-185814
- Southeast 28th and Southeast Holgate shooting - 21-185866
(4) comments
I guess Ted et al will be happy that were not anymore than the 4 shootings since apparently there were none in North Portland or Northeast.
Mr. Mingus says that Portland has "hit bottom" but is starting to come back again... not buying that, at all... it's obviously still "on the way down", it seems... way, way too many of these shootings for this city... spineless Ted and the rest of the "leaders" should be calling this a crisis... instead, they just seem to be calling it Thursday...
but it's illegal for a citizen to carry bullets in your pistol in Portland. I just don't understand how this happened....
3 out of 4 places are in southeast...HMMMM I think I know where I wont be moving to EVER!
