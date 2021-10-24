Police respond to at least 19 shootings since Friday morning in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it has responded to at least 19 shootings in the city since early Friday morning.

PPB said there have been several injuries, arrests and the recovery of firearms in the incidents. It said at least 95 cartridge casings have been recovered.

Police said there were seven reports of shootings on Friday. It said in many of the cases, officers found cartridge casings but did not find any suspects or victims.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, PPB did make an arrest of a suspect in a report of a man firing a gun at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. There are no known victims.

Officers responded to six shootings on Saturday. Many of the shootings did not have victims or any arrests. In one shooting, gunfire hit two unoccupied cars and an occupied home. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. They learned a man arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with serious injuries from the shooting. There were no arrests.

Police responded to six shootings on Sunday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Southeast 153rd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They learned a resident confronted a suspected car burglar, who fired at least one shot. The suspect left before police arrived. There were no injuries.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 400 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Officers found a business that had been hit by gunfire. They say they believe there was an exchange of gunfire between people in at least two vehicles. There were no injuries reported.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers were on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired near Southeast 157th Avenue and East Burnside Street. They saw a car speed away from the area. They later made a traffic stop on the car. An investigation led them to the recovery of a gun and two arrests. Officers arrested 18-year-old Julian Guarneros of Gresham and 22-year-old Max Anderson of Anaheim, Calif. Both are facing multiple charges.

2 dead after shooting in Old Town, 1 man arrested PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment building in Old Town on Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Portland Adventist Hospital for someone who walked in with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The person was not cooperative and police couldn’t determine where the victim was shot.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a double homicide at an Old Town apartment building.

PPB said the shootings are being investigated by the Enhanced Community Safety Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.