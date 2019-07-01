VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A body was located in the river near Tidewater Cove in Vancouver on Monday.
A person boating on the Columbia River reported seeing the body at 5:15 p.m.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marin Patrol and Vancouver Police Department responded to recover the body.
Police said the person has not yet been identified.
The case will be referred to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office to make a positive identification.
