Police respond to burglary report, find unresponsive man in Forest Grove home

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Officers responding to a burglary report found an unresponsive man in a Forest Grove home.
Forest Grove police, along with Washington County deputies and officers from Beaverton and North Plains, were called out to the 1000 block of Willamina Avenue at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers went into the home and found an unresponsive man. The man was taken to the hospital, but no other updates were immediately released about his condition.
Police and a K-9 team searched the area, but a suspect was not located.
Surveillance video was recovered of a dark-colored SUV in the driveway of the home about 30 minutes before police were called. Investigators initially asked for help identifying the driver, but soon reported that the vehicle was not connected to the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-629-0111.
