GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Gresham on Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.
Police say the crash occurred on westbound I-84 near Northeast 181st Avenue.
The driver of the first vehicle crashed into the second while it was on the shoulder of the highway, investigators said.
The Gresham Police Department says two people were involved in the crash. The second person was injured and is being treated, according to police.
The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately clear. No additional information was released, including what might have caused the crash.
