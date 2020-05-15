Police respond to deadly shooting in Kelso

KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Kelso police responded to a deadly shooting on Friday night that blocked traffic.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Allen Street around 8:30 p.m. to find two people dead. Allen Street was closed in the area while law enforcement was on scene.
Detectives believe the incident was a murder-suicide, according to the Kelso Police Department. There is no further danger to the public.
The relationship between the two people is not clear. No other information was immediately released.
