BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police responded to a deadly stabbing at a Wells Fargo in Beaverton on Wednesday.
The Beaverton Police Department confirmed there was a stabbing at the bank in the Murray Hill neighborhood and that one person was killed.
Officers said there were three victims at the Murrayhill Marketplace where the bank is located.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team was called out to investigate.
Washington County dispatchers said the call began as a report of a bank robbery on the 14000 block of Southwest Teal Boulevard, with medical crews called to the scene.
By 11:45 a.m., police confirmed that a suspect was in custody and there was no further danger to the public.
Police said the suspect stole a car after the stabbing and was caught several miles away.
No other details were immediately released.
MORE: Beaverton police tell me one person has died in this stabbing. Suspect made their way to Tigard. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/TbkPYyFchS— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) December 18, 2019
FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.
