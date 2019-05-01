PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police responded to a fight between two groups of people in front of a bar in northeast Portland Wednesday night, and the fight may have included mace, according to officers.
The fight occurred near Cider Riot! in the area of Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street and included a reported 60 people, according to police.
FOX 12 obtained video of the fight that appears to show people spraying each other with mace.
Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson after the fight said it was between members of his group and Antifa.
Officers who responded to the scene received reports that someone in the area was unconscious, but they didn’t find that person in the area where they were reported to be, and no further updates were provided, according to PPB.
Officers contacted both groups involved in the fight and say no one self-identified as a victim and no one wanted to make a police report.
Gibson addressed the fight in a Facebook live post, apologizing for the actions of someone he says was in his group.
Police say they’re investigating the fight and are interested in any additional video of the fight. They say they’d like to follow-up to identify if crimes were committed and if arrests are appropriate.
Portland police issued a press release earlier Wednesday saying all May Day events had concluded, were peaceful, and no arrests had been made.
