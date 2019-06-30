VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A robbery suspect who was believed to have been barricaded inside the bathroom of a Burger King in Vancouver turned out to not be there.
Vancouver police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Plomondon Street and General Anderson Avenue in Vancouver.
Police say a juvenile was robbed by several teenage boys in the area earlier in the afternoon.
At least one of the suspects was armed with what appeared to be a handgun, according to police.
Officers found one of the suspects in the Burger King in the 5000 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and he was taken into custody without incident.
According to a witness, one of the suspect’s accomplices hid in a bathroom inside the restaurant.
Police say since no one was exiting the bathroom, other resources such as SWAT officers and hostage negotiators were called to the scene.
Officers later discovered that the bathroom was empty.
Police are continuing to investigate the armed robbery. No further information is available at this time.
No one was hurt during the robbery or during contact at the restaurant.
